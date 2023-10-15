Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.81 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

