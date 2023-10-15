Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:F opened at $11.81 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor
Ford Motor Profile
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ford Motor
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.