Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $110.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

