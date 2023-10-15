Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.23 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

