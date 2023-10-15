Bray Capital Advisors Has $103,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,008 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after purchasing an additional 530,478 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

