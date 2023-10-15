Bray Capital Advisors Has $160,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FNCL stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.