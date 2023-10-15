Bray Capital Advisors Has $572,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.