Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,088,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after purchasing an additional 399,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,030,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

