Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,828 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

