Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,828 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

