Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,277 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $170.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $166.71 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.