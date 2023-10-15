Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $218.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.