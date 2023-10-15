Bray Capital Advisors Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 520.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

VIS opened at $194.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.74. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $159.97 and a twelve month high of $213.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

