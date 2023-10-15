Bray Capital Advisors Sells 1,280 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

