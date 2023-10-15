Bray Capital Advisors Sells 24,113 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,113 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,037 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USB opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

