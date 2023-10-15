Bray Capital Advisors Sells 343 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $756,836,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,202,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VNQ opened at $75.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.34 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

