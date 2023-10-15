Bray Capital Advisors Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,777 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,461,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,258 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $55.75 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

