Bray Capital Advisors Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,113 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

