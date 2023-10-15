Bray Capital Advisors Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

