Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Allan Jr. Bridgford bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $44,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $399,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,736 shares of company stock valued at $167,131 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bridgford Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bridgford Foods by 4.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bridgford Foods by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Price Performance

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

BRID stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824. The company has a market cap of $99.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Bridgford Foods has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

