Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Down 35.3% in September

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHFAM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 35,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

