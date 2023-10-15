BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Update

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 648,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,680,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,731 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 58.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,196,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after buying an additional 1,173,108 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $16,207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,632,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 522,495 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Stories

