Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,409 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $92,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of UNH opened at $539.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $499.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.00. The firm has a market cap of $499.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

