Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,824,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,024. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.