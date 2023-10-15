British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Up 56.1% in September

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the September 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.0 %

BTI stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.57. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

