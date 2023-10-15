Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $883.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $853.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $792.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $426.41 and a 1-year high of $925.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.