Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT at $48.81

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.81.

EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $42.52 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.47%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,871,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 687,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 903.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 500,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

