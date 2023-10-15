Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Target Price at $11.75

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $6.25 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,596 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,667.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $46,350.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,860.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,667.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,379 shares of company stock worth $1,212,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,409,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 962,971 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

