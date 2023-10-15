Brokerages Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Price Target at C$24.83

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.72.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

TSE MEG opened at C$27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.96. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.10 and a 52 week high of C$27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.95.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.8250564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

