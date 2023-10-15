Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Target Price at C$35.83

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. Pi Financial boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

NOA opened at C$30.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.70. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$14.35 and a 1 year high of C$34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$803.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.78.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of C$193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 3.8472585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

