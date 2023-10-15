Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Price Target at $23.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,183,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,550,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VET stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.21. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $25.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0749 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

