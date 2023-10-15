Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BAM. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BAM stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.77. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,679,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $152,180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

