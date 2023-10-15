Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of BPYPN remained flat at $11.03 during trading on Friday. 8,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,144. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.
Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
