Brooklyn FI LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 9.9% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.14 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

