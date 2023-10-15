Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases 49,238 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

