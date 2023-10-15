Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BC opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $93.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 136.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,414 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 80.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after acquiring an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,033,000 after purchasing an additional 263,477 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

