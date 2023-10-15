BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.89. BTCS shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 23,770 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

BTCS Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative net margin of 370.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BTCS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BTCS by 39,627.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTCS during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BTCS during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BTCS by 103.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BTCS by 98.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 173,802 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

