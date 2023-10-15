Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Up 22.9% in September

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 304,200 shares. Approximately 28.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bullfrog AI Stock Performance
BFRG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 50,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,408. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Bullfrog AI has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,942,715.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullfrog AI
Bullfrog AI Company Profile
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
Featured Articles
