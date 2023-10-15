Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Up 22.9% in September

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 304,200 shares. Approximately 28.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

BFRG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 50,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,408. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Bullfrog AI has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,942,715.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI accounts for about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

