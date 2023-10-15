Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.1 days.
Buzzi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $26.29 on Friday. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.
About Buzzi
