Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $50,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $32.11 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

