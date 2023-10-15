Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $19.05 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,632 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of UNH opened at $539.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.00. The stock has a market cap of $499.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.52.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

