Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$159.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$167.00 to C$159.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$167.53.

TSE CNR opened at C$147.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$151.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$155.95. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.99 and a twelve month high of C$175.39. The stock has a market cap of C$96.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.4312823 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.51%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

