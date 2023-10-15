Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.75.

CWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$28.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$22.17 and a 12 month high of C$29.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.72.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$283.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.30 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7072848 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

