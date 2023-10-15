Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 786 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.