Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after buying an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

