Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research report on Thursday.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

