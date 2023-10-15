Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.18% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,808. 40.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

