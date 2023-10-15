Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 216,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 86,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

