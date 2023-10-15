Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $417,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,339,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

