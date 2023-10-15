Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.58.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,179. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $216.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

