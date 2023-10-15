Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 3,893.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Price Performance

BATS:BGLD opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.